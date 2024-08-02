Brett E. Sanquist, 66, Sauk Rapids

October 7, 1957 - July 27, 2024

Brett Elmer Sanquist, age 66, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Saturday, July 27, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of Brett’s life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Riverside Park, 1725 Kilian Blvd., St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Brett was born October 7, 1957 in Pontiac, IL to Melvin and Alvina (Aronson) Sanquist. He was employed in the casino and gambling industry as a surveillance specialist.

Brett is survived by his loving wife, Janet; children, Jennifer, Brett, Sheena, Brady, Deitrick (Tasha) and Jeremy; grandchildren, Jade, Makenna, Macey, Cole, Avary, Mia, Kamyjah, Kalayjah, Dillon, Hayden, Ellie, Avery, Riley and Cameron; great grandson Jaron; and siblings, Ralph, Connie, Darlene, Melvin, Warren, Bart, Imogene and Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alvina, and brothers, Kenny and Jay.