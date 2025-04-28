Brenda K. Salmonson, 70, Big Lake

August 3, 1954 - April 25, 2025

Memorial services will be at 7 PM Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Brenda Salmonson, 70, of Big Lake who died Friday, April 25, 2025 at United Hospital in St. Paul. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Spruce Hill Cemetery in Miltona. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Tuesday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Brenda was born August 3, 1954 in Alexandria to Leonard & Amanda (Larson) Hanson. She married Jerald Dean Salmonson on January 21, 1993 in Anoka. Brenda worked as a supervisor at Minnesota Rubber Company for many years. She enjoyed spending time camping, traveling and most importantly, spending time with her family and grandkids. In her earlier days she liked to go on motorcycle rides with Jerry.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, children, Joshua Johnson, daughter, Stacy (Matthew) Piram, stepchildren, Scott Salmonson, Jennifer (Eric) Johnson, David (Becky) Salmonson, Dianna Salmonson, brothers, Roger (Janet) Hanson, Norman (Pat) Hanson, brother-in-law, Howard Mix, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Richard Hanson and sister, Arlene Mix.