BREAKING: 3rd Person Sentenced in St. Cloud Sex Trafficking Case

ST. CLOUD -- A third person has been sentenced for her role in trafficking a 17-year-old girl for sex.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 24-year-old Jaemie Drum to 10 years and eight months in prison but won't serve the time if she abides by the rules of her probation for 20 years. She must also register as a predatory offender and complete several assessments and counseling programs.

Drum pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the sex trafficking of someone under 18-years-old last June.

Twenty-five-year-old Alan Woods , 24-year-old Deandre Jones , and 27-year-old Ashley Pick-Gassama have also pleaded guilty.

Alan Woods (left), Ashley Pick-Gassama (center), Deandre Jones (right) (Photo: Stearns County Jail)

Woods is serving a 20-year sentence, Pick-Gassama was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years and Jones will be sentenced in June.

The group began trafficking the girl soon after she moved in with Woods and Drum.

The crimes came to light when the girl was arrested in Fargo after Drum, Jones, and Pick-Gassama brought her there to provide sex for money in July 2017.