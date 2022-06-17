Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right.

Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton. The 2,500 cow dairy is run by three generations focused on conservation, renewable energy, and food production.

The goal of Breakfast on the Farm is to bring youth, individuals, and families out to the farm to learn about modern dairy farms.

Pancakes, sausage, juice, milk, and coffee will be served for $5 from 7:00 to 11:00 am. Princess Kay will be there, along with local dairy princesses, tours will be given and a petting zoo will be open as well.

Breakfast on the Farm is sponsored by the Kanabec/Isanti Farm Bureau, farmer-funded checkoff dollars, and many area businesses and community groups.

Haubenschild Farm is located at 35050 Nacre Street Northwest, Princeton, MN.