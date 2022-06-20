Breakfast on the farm a big success

PRINCETON -- Haubenschild Dairy in Princeton played host to Breakfast on the Farm Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Hundreds gathered for a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, plus tours of the 1400 cow dairy operation.

Congressman Pete Stauber says events like this are a reminder of the importance of agribusiness in our area.

Oh, this means a lot of it's a beautiful day and lots of families and farmers. I think it's important that that we recognize that the family farms are the foundation of our country, the hard working family farmers that put food on our table and we need to our jobs as elected members, not only in Congress, but in St. Paul are to make sure that the family farmers can succeed, strive and continue to be the fabric of our communities.