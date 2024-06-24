It won't be long now and the folks at Bravo Burrito are going to be getting together to watch a special internet program all about them -- and you're invited to join them.

America's Best Restaurants came to St. Cloud back on Good Friday at the end of March to tape a segment on Bravo Burrito.

Get our free mobile app

Now that segment is about to drop on YouTube -- and Bravo Burrito owners Sam Hennen and her husband Mike Lardy are hosting a premiere party on Tuesday, July 2nd from 6-to-8 pm.

Lardy says he and his wife will also host a Facebook Live event on the Bravo Burrito Facebook page that night as well.

In March, America's Best Restaurants host Danyel Detomo shot demonstration videos with Lardy, Henning and the staff as they prepared three dishes:

Deluxe Burrito with Beef Colorado

Smothered Burrito with Chicken Verde

Pork Slaw Tacos

Lardy says he saw the segment during a videoconference call he had with America's Best Restaurants recently and he's excited to share it with the rest of us.

If you're interested in going to the premiere party at Bravos, here's the Facebook page for the event.

And here's what it looked like at Bravos as ABR Roadshow shot the segment.

America's Best Restaurants Films at Bravo Burrito, Good Friday, March 29, 2024

Bravo Burrito is the second St. Cloud restaurant to be featured on "America's Best Restaurants." The White Horse Tavern has also been featured on the channel.