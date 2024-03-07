St. Cloud Restaurant To Be Featured on National Video Program

St. Cloud's Bravo Burrito announced on their facebook page they will be featured on America's Best Restaurants video program. America's Best Restaurants travels the country visiting restaurants you should eat at on a weekly basis. Bravo Burrito states:

We're humbled by this amazing opportunity and would like to thank all of our awesome customers for your support!

American's Best Restaurants LIVE is an outlet for restaurant owners and industry experts to share their story & knowledge with avid restaurant professionals & consumers. Mike and Samantha Lardy have owned Bravo Burritos for almost 3 years and Bravo is coming up on their 39th year in business. He says America's Best Restaurants features small mom and pop restaurants and is focused on supporting them.

Lardy says America's Best Restaurants will be in St. Cloud at Bravo's March 29 between 3-6 p.m. to film the episode but it's unclear when it will air. Lardy thought it would be sometime this summer. The show can be seen on You Tube and on facebook. He says a couple of their menu items will be featured on the episode.