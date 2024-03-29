ST. CLOUD -- The online food show "America's Best Restaurants" spent Good Friday afternoon shooting segments featuring St. Cloud's Bravo Burrito.

Co-owner Sam Henning says they featured three dishes:

Deluxe Burrito with Beef Colorado

Smothered Burrito with Chicken Verde

Pork Slaw Tacos

The restaurant invited patrons to stop by and watch the filming and be part of the video.

Bravo Burrito is the second St. Cloud restaurant to be featured on "America's Best Restaurants." The White Horse Tavern has also been featured on the channel.

Take a look behind-the-scenes.

America's Best Restaurants Films at Bravo Burrito, Good Friday, March 29, 2024