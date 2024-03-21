We're just a week away from a big day for a local Mexican restaurant.

As WJON's Jay Caldwell first reported earlier this month, Bravo Burrito in St. Cloud is soon going to shine in the internet spotlight.

On Friday, March 29th, a crew from the video program "America's Best Restaurants" visits "The Brav" to shoot an episode for their YouTube channel.

The show visits restaurants around America, featuring great places to eat. They've already done an episode about St. Cloud's White Horse Tavern.

I'm looking forward to seeing what goes into a video shoot like this ALMOST as much as I look forward to grabbing my next burrito and order of chips at Bravos.

I already know what I'm getting.

And you know, that's the weird thing about Bravos. Regulars like me -- and there are a lot of us -- tend to get the same thing EVERY TIME we go to the place.

I just did a quick walk through my workplace and heard co-workers' go-to orders:

"Deluxe burrito with beef Colorado and rojo sauce both inside and outside. Plus a side of pico for the chips."

"Mini deluxe with beef Colorado and queso."

"Mini super with chicken verde."

"Super chicken verde with extra verde sauce."

"Deluxe with grilled chicken, extra cheese, double steamed, please."

"Smothered burrito with chicken mole, swap guac for dairy. Extra juicy."

For the record, I've personally been a "Combo burrito with chicken verde, chicken mole and chorizo with extra verde sauce in the burrito AND on the side" kinda guy for about 25 years now.

Oh, and a Diet Dew, please.

I think because Bravo's been around since the '80s, lots of us have come of age eating their food. And we're fiercely loyal -- especially to the burrito made just the way each of us likes it.

And now we're looking forward to sharing Bravos with the rest of the world.