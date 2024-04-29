Magelssen Named Women in Business Champion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Jill Magelssen, the owner of Express Employment Professionals in St. Cloud, has been named the 2024 Women in Business Champion by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Express Employment Professionals has six full-time and one part-time employee.

As someone who started her own business, she says mentors are the most important step when someone starts their career.

My advice to anybody who is stepping into a new lane of things is to make sure you have good mentors and several different types of mentors. Sometimes the passion to do the thing that you want to do gets held out by being able to pay the invoices and getting back to your clients and invoicing them properly.

As a franchisee of Express Employment Professionals, Magelssen attended the Express Leadership Academy. Magelssen’s office was awarded the Express Circle of Excellence award six times for their performance

Magelssen is a member of the St. Cloud Rotary and chair of the Summertime by George committee. She has been a longtime member of the Central MN Council of Boy Scouts board and served as the first female board chair. She serves on the Career Solutions board, St. Cloud State Herberger Business School Advisory Council, and the Forum of Executive Women. She has held many volunteer roles with the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, and she is the event organizer of Dinner with Santa, a senior citizen event hosted annually.

Emily Bertram is the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Chamber. She says Megelssen’s involvement in the community, on top of her professional career, is inspiring.

Not only is she a huge success in business and a role model for many in business, but her involvement within the community is what stood out to us. She volunteers with the Boy Scouts, she's spent time with the Herberger School of Business at St. Cloud State. She's very active in rotary and very active in the chamber as well. It's inspiring for me as a woman in the business world to see just how much she sets herself apart from others. (She’s) a great example of how women can be successful in business in St. Cloud.

Magelssen will join Jeremy and Emily Salzbrun of H and S Heating, A/C, Plumbing, and Heating, and Jim, Andy, and Dave Jacobs from Jacobs Financial at the 2024 business awards luncheon this Wednesday, starting at 11:30, at the Park Events Center.

