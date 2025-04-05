Brandon D. Holman, 33, Elk River

March 29, 1992 - April 1, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brandon Douglas Holman, age 33, on April 1, 2025.

Brandon graduated from Spectrum High School in Elk River, MN. Brandon was very artistic. He was gifted in drawing, writing poetry, dance, enjoyed cooking and had a great singing voice. Growing up he loved playing baseball and basketball, but his true passion was skateboarding and hanging out with his big brother, Tyler. Brandon’s dream was to join the military; however, it was cut short due to his kidney disease. He touched many lives with his humor, handsome smile and unwavering determination to overcome life's challenges.

Brandon's journey was marked by his courageous battle with a decade-long struggle with drug addiction. He was healing and transforming through avenues such as Teen Challenge, sober homes, and ultimately embracing hope with the acceptance of a promising job offer. His perseverance was a testament to his strength and yearning for a brighter future.

A deeply spiritual soul, Brandon's relationship with the Lord reflected moments of intense devotion and personal reflection. He always sought to understand the unconditional love that God offers, and his faith remained a cornerstone of his journey.

Though his time with us was far too brief, Brandon will be remembered for never giving up, his search for meaning, and the light he brought to the lives of those who knew him.

Brandon is preceded in death by his grandparents, Judy and Dennis Gaikowski; and sister, Mackinzee Price.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Kari (Jeff) Nelson; father, Darin (Jill) Holman; brothers Tyler (Christine), Samual and Isaac; sister Kendrah; nieces, Brianna, Peyton, Rayna and Lydia; grandparents, Cal (Kathy) Holman, Louise (Richard) Walters, Lois Nelson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family celebration of Brandon’s life will be held at the Cross Culture Community Church, located at 1510 33rd Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, on April 7 at 1:00pm.

We know he has finally found true peace and joy in the arms of Jesus.

Any deliveries can be sent to:

Cross Culture Community Church, 1510 33rd Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418