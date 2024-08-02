Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Brainerd man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills.

According to court documents, on August 1, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a storage unit in Brainerd that belonged to 28-year-old Dazaughn West.

Inside the unit, officers found between 13,000 and 15,000 pressed fentanyl pills, weighing approximately 2.8 pounds.

Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at West’s home in Brainerd, where they found an additional 150 grams of fentanyl pills, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and distributable quantities of cocaine.

West’s co-defendant, Devaughn West, is scheduled to plead guilty on August 19, 2024. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled at a later date.

