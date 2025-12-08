May 4, 1977 - December 5, 2025

Bradley James Thoennes, the firstborn son of Ralph and Patricia (Haar) Thoennes was born on May 4th, 1977 in Alexandria, MN. He grew up in both the Alexandria and Saint Cloud areas. Brad was a resident of Sauk Rapids, where he worked for most of his adult life at Pinnacle Climate Technologies. He also worked part-time for many years at Bunker Hill farm in Rice, MN. Brad was the oldest of three children, including sister Jodi and brother Christopher.

Growing up, he mastered the art of picking on his siblings, but as adults, Jodi and Brad had a very close bond.

Brad was diabetic most of his life, and when his health started declining in 2016, he began the journey to getting a kidney and pancreas transplant. April 4th, 2019, he had a successful transplant and lived a healthy normal life until a tragic car accident took him from us far too soon on December 5th, 2025.

Brad’s friends and family were the most important thing in his world, and although he wasn’t outwardly affectionate, he loved everyone in his circle fiercely. He made sure to listen, remembering small details of those around him to make sure they felt included. He would do anything for anyone, especially those closest to him. His two nieces, Hailey and Hazel, and nephew Dominick, held an extra piece of his heart. He was almost always in the crowd at their events and didn’t miss a chance to shout “Go Hazel” at her dance shows during a silent moment.

Brad enjoyed ice fishing, Friday night bingo, meat raffles, outdoor concerts, fantasy football, the MN Twins, a cold drink with friends, spontaneous adventures, spending time with family and planning for the future with his girlfriend, Marissa. He always had good advice and knew how to fix anything, sometimes thanks to YouTube.

Brad is survived by his dad Ralph, mom Pat, siblings Jodi and Christopher, nieces / goddaughters Hailey and Hazel, nephew Dominick, and girlfriend Marissa. He is also survived by his stepfamily growing up, Dale, Michelle, Angie, Nathan, Chloe, Tiana and Macy as well as Sarah and Keri, daughters of his late stepfather James. Also left to cherish his memory are his friends, too many to count, and large extended family.

He was preceded in death by all his grandparents, stepfather James, childhood friend Jamie Lorenz, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.