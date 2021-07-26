Bradley Scott Olson, 54, St. Cloud

October 12, 1966 - July 19, 2021

Bradley Scott Olson, age 54 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021, for Bradley at his brother Troy Olson’s home located at 750 95th Street NW, Rice, MN.

Brad was born on October 12, 1966, in Minneapolis, the son of Dennis L. and Kathleen I. (Iverson) Olson. He attended school in St. Cloud, graduating from Apollo High School in 1985. He then attended St. Cloud Vocational and Technical College to study Electronics for two years while working at the family business, A-1 Typewriter. After college he continued working with his family. Later, he worked at Northern Wire, Fingerhut, Oce Printing and Direct Fulfillment. He also had a patent for “Pin Pushers” through his company Olysun Industries.

He loved tinkering with cars, including his 1990 Jaguar, going to car shows, racing slot cars with his close friends, and doing target practice. He also enjoyed tinkering with and fixing ANYTHING electronic. He wasn’t afraid to express his opinion and would let you know exactly what was on his mind. He was always there when you needed him. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Brad is survived by his beloved bird Sunny, his siblings, Brenda Olson of St. Joseph, and Troy (Danielle) Olson of Rice; nieces and nephews, Samantha (Kyle) Prouty of Shoreview, Cory Gillitzer of St. Joseph, and Amber (Daniel) Winkelman of Rice; other relatives and many friends.