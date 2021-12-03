February 11, 1980 - November 30, 2021

Bradley "Brad" S. Klisch, 41, St. Cloud died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Brad was born February 11, 1980 in St. Cloud to Thomas Klisch, Sr. and Sandra Miklos. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and spent two years in Texas. Brad served our country in the National Guard. He worked as a mechanic for Carco for 10 years and for Commentment Building Systems Family Shop for 4 years. Brad enjoyed fishing, camping, tinkering and working with his hands, and getting together with family on holidays. He was a great brother and will be remembered by his smile and how much he loved his son. Brad’s heart was always in mechanics and he loved helping others with their vehicles. He was loving, sociable, hard-working, independent, and had a big heart. Brad was a loving father, son, brother, and friend to many. He will be remembered by all who knew him.

Brad is survived by his son, Dylan of Sartell; father, Tom (Leticia) Klisch of Royalton; mother, Sandy Wolter of St. Cloud; brother, Larry Klisch of St. Cloud; half siblings, Sabrina, Thomas Jr., Mary Ann and Leo Klisch all of Royalton. Brad was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Shanna; and grandparents.