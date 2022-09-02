Boys and Girls Club’s Summer Benefit Raises Over $150,000

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Club's Summer Benefit was a huge success.

The organization raised over $151,500, making it the highest-grossing event in the organization's history.

A total of 683 people attended the Elton John tribute show featuring Anthony Shore and his 12-piece band back on August 4th at the River's Edge Convention Center.

All proceeds from the event will help continue to help fund the Boys and Girls Club's many youth programs throughout the year.