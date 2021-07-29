Boys and Girls Club To Host Summer Benefit Concert at The Ledge

ST. CLOUD -- Get ready for a night of fun, drinks and Elvis.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is holding their annual summer benefit next Thursday. The event is a concert featuring Anthony Shore as Elvis along with his 9-piece band.

Amiee Minnerath is the Marketing Director for the clubs. She says this is their largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds raised will continue to help support the many programs they offer students.

That's what the boys and girls club is all about. We have art programs, career exploration programs, literacy programs. It's all about giving kids these positive experiences and opportunities to develop into productive adults that contribute to our community.

Minnerath says in addition to the concert there will be concessions, a cash bar, beer & wine sampling and an online auction.

We have about 120 items in our auction. There are really fun experiences, catering parties, or gift cards to local restaurants. Just lots of fun opportunities.

Minnerath says the online auction will run through the end of the event next Thursday.

The concert will start at 6:00 p.m. inside The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

Tickets are $100 per ticket or $150 for a pair. Tickets and the online auction can be found on the Boys and Girls Club website.