Boys and Girls Club Program Teaches Kids to Become Future CEO’s

ST. CLOUD -- A group of kids with the Boys and Girls Club got a unique opportunity last week.

The kids spent the day touring area businesses learning what it takes be a CEO.

Get our free mobile app

Dick Bitzan of D.J. Bitzan Jewelers says the program really energized their staff.

The kids were great. They showed a genuine interest in exploring specific roles in an organization. Their confidence and poise in what could be an intimidating situation was amazing.

The group got to visit PCI Inc., D.J. Bitzan Jewelers, Rice Companies and the Boys and Girls Club's administrative office exploring specific roles, learning about each organization and what it takes to be an effective leader.

Mary Swingle is the Boys and Girls Club President/CEO. She says it was fun to spend the day with future community leaders.

They were so professional from the way they dressed, the questions they asked, how they conducted themselves at an executive lunch, to how they participated in the boardrooms of the businesses.

The next steps for this cohort of future CEO's includes participating in the Boys and Girls Club's CEO programs and working together to create their own business.

Businesses interested in engaging in a future CEO for a Day program can contact the Boys and Girls Club at 320-252-7616.