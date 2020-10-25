Boy Shot, St. Cloud Police Investigating

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a nine-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday.

The St. Cloud Police Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with a single gunshot wound in the entryway. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim lives in the building and had been unloading items from a vehicle when he was hit by the gunshot.

Police say the shot came from an unknown location. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.