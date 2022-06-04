Boy Hurt in Hit and Run Crash, St. Cloud Police Investigating

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a 7-year-old boy to the hospital Friday. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the boy was riding a skateboard south on 7th Avenue when he was hit by a car going west on 11th Street. Authorities say the car did not stop and quickly fled the area.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the car is believed to be a silver sedan and is expected to have damage near or under the front bumper from the crash.

St. Cloud Police Department St. Cloud Police Department loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage