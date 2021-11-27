Boy, 6, Airlifted to Hospital After Being Run Over By Trailer

LITCHFIELD -- A six-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a trailer.

The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday at a tree farm business in the 67000 block of Highway 24 in Forest City Township.

Get our free mobile app

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the boy was riding on a trailer with his parents and friends when he fell off. He was then run over by the trailer.

The boy was airlifted to HCMC with internal injuries. Authorities says the extent of the injuries are unknown but not believed to be life threatening.

The sheriff's office says the trailer and vehicle were privately owned and operated. No employees of the business were involved.

Authorities say the incident was an accident.