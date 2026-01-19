Jerome “Farmer” Lampert, 79, Bowlus
August 22, 1946 - January 18, 2026
Jerome "Farmer" Lampert, 79 year old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 18 at his home with his loving family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 23 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 22 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at St. Stanislaus Church and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday.
The Bowlus American Legion will pray the Rosary at 5:30 PM on Thursday at the church.
The burial will be held at a later date.
The Bowlus American Legion Post #642 will provide the military honors.