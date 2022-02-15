Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples To Play at The Ledge This Summer

WAITE PARK -- Bonnie Raitt will be making an appearance in central Minnesota this Summer.

Raitt will be playing at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 29th as part of her Just Like That tour.

The singer, songwrither broke through to the top in the early 90s with her Grammy award winning albums, 'Nick of Time' and 'Luck of the Draw.'

Raitt's tour will also feature her friend Mavis Staples.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Raitt joins the Goo Goo Dolls and Aaron Lewis who will play at The Ledge this year.