Bogus Debt Assistance Scams Are Threatening Central Minnesotans

FINANCES GETTING THE BEST OF YOU?

The pandemic has put many area families in dire situations. The credit card debt that they accumulated over the holidays in 2019? They thought they could pay it off over the next year. Unfortunately, they lost their job due to the pandemic, and now they are fighting just to stay afloat, many worried that they may lose their homes.

Get our free mobile app

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE

Because of this fear, many people are looking for debt assistance; and there are plenty of bad guys out there just waiting for you to make the wrong decision and choose them.

Here's what you need to know.

Reputable credit counseling companies will help you set up a monthly budget for paying off your debt, and will give you advice on managing your money.

There are many non profit agencies that can help you and they WILL NOT charge you an upfront fee for their services.

Reputable Credit Counselors have training in finance and understand consumer credit.

Good Credit Counselors and companies will help you develop a financial plan that is tailored to your needs, not theirs.

NOTE: Any organization that comes to you to assist, and says they are a non profit, will not charge you hidden fees.

HOW TO FIND LEGIT HELP

The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has a great deal of information to help you if you are in need of assistance. LSS Financial Counseling Services offers budget and debt counseling plus many other services to help get you on track. You can call them at 888.577.2227 or click HERE to go directly to their website for more information.

You can also contact the National Foundation for Credit Counseling by clicking HERE or by calling 1.800.388.2227.