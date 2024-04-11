Bogojevic Named Interim Colonel of State Patrol

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Col. Christina Bogojevic has been appointed the interim colonel of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson announced the change Thursday.

Interim Col. Bogojevic brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and dedication, not only to the organization but to law enforcement as a whole. She embodies the State Patrol’s core values and cares deeply for the people with whom she works and serves. I am confident she will continue to make a positive impact within the State Patrol and communities across our state.

Bogojevic has been with the State Patrol for over 20 years and captained the Rochester district before becoming the patrol’s second-in-command in December of 2022. She is the second woman to lead the State Patrol. Anne Beers served from 1997-2005.

Governor Tim Walz praised the decision.

I applaud the appointment of Interim Col. Bogojevic as the new colonel of the State Patrol. With over 20 years of experience serving Minnesotans, she brings strong leadership, compassion, and a dedication to law enforcement into this role. I’m grateful for her continued service and leadership with the State Patrol and look forward to working together to keep Minnesota’s roads and communities safe.

The patrol’s previous colonel, Matt Langer, announced he was leaving for a position with the International Association of Chiefs of Police earlier this year.

Bogojevic officially takes command on May 2nd.

