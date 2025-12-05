April 2, 1954 - December 1, 2025

Robert (Bob) P. Schmid passed away December 1, 2025 at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born to the late Alfred and Hattie Schmid on April 2, 1954 in Little Falls, MN. He grew up in the Long Prairie area and graduated from Osakis High School. After graduation Bob worked at Weeres Pontoon, where he sometimes was a model, advertising for their pontoons in brochures. He then worked for Berg's Office Supply as a manager.

Bob married Sandra (Sandie) Stellmach in 2001 at Mt. Lydia, Wyoming, near Jackson Hole.

Bob retired from the City of St. Cloud after over 20 plus years of service.

Bob enjoyed lunches at Howie's Bar with his retired St. Cloud City co-workers. And he loved to ride his '97 Harley Fatboy.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sandie, his sister Gloria (Ed) Sedok, and his brother Doug (Sharon) Schmid.

He is also survived by his wife's siblings, Debbie (Bill) Moeller, Randi DeMarais, Larry Stellmach, Terry Stellmach and Cheryl Stellmach. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hattie Schmid, his sister Norma and her husband Ted Stelmach.

He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law Alex Stellmach, mother-in-law Donna Stellmach and her partner Ronald Wuellner. Brothers-in-law Gary Stellmach and Dan DeMarais.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special acknowledgement to Joe and Cindy Kachinske for their friendship and so much help through this difficult time.