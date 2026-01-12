July 28, 1937 - January 9, 2026

Robert “Bob” Keeton, an 88-year-old resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on January 9, 2026 following a brief illness while visiting Port Aransas, Texas. At Bob’s request, a small family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Bob grew up in Oakland City, Indiana, and enjoyed a diverse 37-year career in education. He began his career as a sixth-grade teacher in Stewartville, Minnesota, and later served as an elementary school principal in Pine Island, St. Louis Park, and Independent School District 196 in the Apple Valley/Rosemount area. He also served as a district human resources administrator.

Bob had a deep passion for serving his community in a variety of roles, especially when it came to improving public education and expanding opportunities for children. He served with conviction, integrity, and genuine care for others.

Family was central to Bob’s life. His wife, Nancy, was his soulmate, and together they spent much of their retirement on Fish Trap Lake in Cushing, Minnesota. They loved to travel, meet new people, and stay actively involved in their community. Bob was also an avid fan of hockey, baseball, and football.

Bob dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed conversations with them and was known as an excellent and nonjudgmental listener. He had a unique way of expressing his thoughts and opinions that left a lasting impression on his children—and especially on his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Keeton; his children: Tim (Kristi) Keeton of Olathe, Kansas; Shelley (Joe) Kothe of Lakeville, Minnesota; Kevin (Sharon) Keeton of Randall, Minnesota; and Michelle (J.B.) Matthews of Beaver Bay, Minnesota; and his cherished grandchildren, Brittany, Cameron, Luke, Andrew, Johnny, Keira, Rusty, and Matthew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Gail (Curd) Keeton; his son, Dan (Becca) Keeton; and his grandson, Nicholas Keeton.

Memorial gifts may be made to Little Falls Community Schools (1001 5th Ave SE, Little Falls, MN 56345) in support of either the High School Day of Caring or the Community Education Center Scholarship Fund.