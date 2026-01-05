October 31, 1951 - January 1, 2026

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in Sartell for Robert F. “Bob” Gans, age 74, of Sartell, who passed away, unexpectedly, on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Reverend Brandon Foster will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.

Bob was born on October 31, 1951, to Roger and Ruth (Karger) Gans in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1970. He then attended Willmar Community College and Mankato State University for Business Administration. At an early age, he began working at his family’s bottling company, 7-UP Bottling Company, on the North Side of Downtown St. Cloud and later to a new facility at Anderson Avenue Industrial Park. On the death of his mother, Bob became CEO of the company and assumed equal ownership along with his sisters. In 1992, the bottling company was sold to Bernick’s Pepsi where Bob worked as a purchasing agent until his retirement. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing, boating and going for snowmobile rides. He was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in Sartell where he enjoyed ushering. He will be remembered for his love of family and for enjoying holiday get togethers.

Bob is survived by his three sisters, Carol Gans of St. Cloud, Barb (Joe) Weber of Blaine, and Mary Gans-Gapinski of Apple Valley; stepdaughter, Kelli (Dan) Pederson of Sauk Rapids; two step grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cherri; and infant brother, John.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in Sartell.