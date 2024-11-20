Board Partially Agrees to Lincoln Center Amendment Request
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One change has been approved for a homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud.
The Zoning Board of Appeals held on public hearing for a Conditional Use Permit amendment for Homeless Helping Homeless which operates the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast.
The board lowered the staff-to-resident ratio from the current 1 to two to a ratio of one staffer for every six residents. The shelter had asked the ratio be changed to 1 to 10.
As for extending the maximum length of stay from the current 45 days, the board agreed that issue should be looked at for all shelters in the city, but said that is an issue that needs to be taken up by the Planning Commission and the City Council.
All of the other amendments the Lincoln Center was asking for including sleeping in parked cars and sleeping outdoors were denied by the Zoning Board of Appeals.
