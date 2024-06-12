Little League Tournament Taking Over Whitney Sports Complex

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Little league baseball teams will take over the town next weekend.

The Blue Sox are hosting the Blue Sox Bash on Saturday and Sunday, June 22nd and 23rd at Whitney Sports Complex. It's the biggest one-site tournament in Minnesota this year.

Tournament Director Dan Heiser says 64 teams are coming to town.

We've got teams from all over the Midwest, obviously Minnesota teams, Thunder Bay, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Blue Sox President John Telega says it will be busy in town.

There are only a few rooms left available in St. Cloud as far as hotel reservations, over 400 hotel rooms are booked in the area. We're expecting just in players and families alone over 4000 people each day.

The games will be played from about 8:00 a.m. until about 6:00 p.m. each day.

Besides all the games, the event will include eight food trucks, a baseball card show, a trivia booth, and mascots.

Admission is free.

The organizers say they are hosting the event because they are trying to make baseball a big deal in the St. Cloud area.

The traveling Blue Sox baseball organization started in 2006.

