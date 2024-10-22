Highway 169 Redefine Project in Elk River Nearing Finish Line

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Highway 169 Redefine project in Elk River is nearing completion and drivers need to be aware of some changes over the next two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will need to switch traffic around as they complete work between the shoulder and inside median. Drivers will be changed to the lane farthest from the work site.

Drivers should expect multiple crews not only on Highway 169 but also at the Main Street and Highway 10 connections.

Highway 169 remains one lane in each direction between Highway 10 and School Street, Main Street remains closed, and the Southbound Highway 169 ramp to Westbound Highway 10 also remains closed.

When all traffic lanes open on November 1st, crews will continue to work off-road and complete any final work.

