Albany Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Albany man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls last spring.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 49-year-old Billy Wolbeck abused the girls who were younger than 14 years old.

The criminal complaint describes how the girls visited Wolbeck in March and when they returned home told their mother about the assaults.

One of the girls told a forensic investigator she didn't know why Wolbeck was doing those things to her and that Wolbeck told her to keep it a secret.

Wolbeck pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14-years-old.

Wolbeck will be sentenced in January.

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker