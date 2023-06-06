Summer has finally arrived here in Minnesota, and we've all put away our winter sweaters and jumped into shorts and swimming pools for some fun. When I think hot days and sizzling summer nights, I think about having a nice cold drink in my hand. But what kind of drink? What better way to celebrate the heat of summer in August than with a delicious Bloody Mary?

DICK PUTZ FIELD (THE MAC)

Enjoy a day of unlimited Bloody Marys and Craft Beer Samples from a variety of vendors. Bloody Mary Fest will be coming to the Dick Putz Field at the Municipal Athletic Complex (The MAC) on Saturday, August 26th. The event will run from 10 am until 1 pm.

General Admission to the event is $35, and only $15 for designated drivers. With your General Admission ticket, you will receive unlimited Bloody Marys and Craft Beer samples. The Designated Driver Admission will allow ticketholders to purchase the Bloody Mary Mixes without alcohol.

GET YOUR TICKETS

Get your tickets now before they are all gone. You can grab your tickets by clicking HERE now. There are limited tickets available for this event, so it's better to get them now than to wait.

LOCATION

Dick Putz Field at the Municipal Athletic Complex

5001 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303

SPECIAL APPEARANCE

The featured Vodka for this year's event is called Northland Vodka, and former Minnesota Wild NHL Hockey Play Mark Parrish, Co-Founder of Northland Vodka, will be there making a special appearance.

