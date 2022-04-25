Blois Olson on ‘State of the State’ Address, Legislative Session

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivered his annual 'State of the State' address on Sunday night.

Political analyst Blois Olson says his speech mainly focused on old themes and lacked any new ideas or a vision for the state's future.

Olson also previewed the upcoming Republican state convention and recapped some of the district endorsing conventions that were held over the weekend.

