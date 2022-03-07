Blois Olson On Looming Teachers Strikes, Governor’s Race, More

ST. PAUL -- Monday is the last day for negotiations before teachers in both St. Paul and Minneapolis walk off the job. Political analyst Blois Olson talks about the latest efforts to avoid a strike in both of those districts.

Olson also talks about what, if anything, Minnesota can do to support the people of Ukraine in their war with Russia.

The names are starting to come in for people looking to run in a special election to fill a vacant seat in Minnesota's First congressional district.

The governor's race could get another high-profile name this week. It is expected that former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk will be named as Republican Scott Jensen's running mate.

And, sports betting is a hot topic in this year's legislative session. A bill legalizing it is expected to be formally introduced this week.

Olson is on the News @ Noon show on WJON every Monday at 12:20 p.m. You can also follow Olson on Twitter to stay up-to-date in state news.