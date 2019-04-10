Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Stearns County and areas to the west and south. It will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Friday.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning for Benton and Sherburne Counties along with several other counties in central and eastern Minnesota. It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday through 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

A powerful storm will bring heavy precipitation to the region today through early Friday.

Blizzard conditions are expected across western Minnesota where wind gusts of 40-50+ mph will combine with over a foot of snow to produce nearly impossible travel conditions.

A wintry mix may persist into Thursday from south-central to east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient and lower snowfall amounts in that corridor.