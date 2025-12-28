UNDATED (WJON News) -- A blast of winter weather will make its way through Minnesota on Sunday.

A very dynamic winter storm will bring several inches of accumulating snow, strong northwesterly winds, and significant impacts to travel, closing the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Stearns County and areas to the south and west of Interstate 94. The Blizzard Warning will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Sunday until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Benton and Sherburne counties, as well as other counties to the east and north of Interstate 94. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9:00 a.m. Sunday until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Locations across eastern Minnesota/western Wisconsin have the highest probability of exceeding 6" of snowfall on Sunday and Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will be lighter farther west.

Temperatures will crash following a cold frontal passage on Sunday morning. The combination of air temperatures in the single digits and strong winds will yield wind chills as cold as -15 to -25 on Monday morning.

St. Cloud has had 19.3 inches of snow so far this season, which is 3.3 inches above normal. For the month of December, we've had 11.3 inches of snow, which is 3.2 inches above normal.

For the latest updates on road conditions, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.