DULUTH (WJON News) -- Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for over $1 billion to help rebuild the Blatnik Bridge that links the cities of Duluth and Superior.

For more than 60 years the bridge has served over 33,000 cars per day. It also carries nearly 265,000 trucks annually transporting $2.66 billion in domestic goods and $1.07 billion in international goods coming and going from 42 states and nine Canadian provinces.

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have committed $400 million and are looking for the federal money to get the project over the finish line.

MnDOT and WisDOT have been working on the project since 2020 and plan to reveal the recommended alternative for placing the 8,000-foot structure in October. It is Minnesota's second and Wisconsin's third longest bridge. Design work is anticipated to begin in 2024 and construction is planned to start in 2027.

