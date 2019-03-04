Blane Giles Ding, 57, Zimmerman



August 16, 1961 - February 28, 2019

Blane Ding, 57, Zimmerman, MN passed on February 28, 2019. Born August 16, 1961, to Louis Jr. and Delores Ding, in Dickinson, ND.

He loved good food, fishing, and giving advice to family and friends. He was furiously independent and courageous and lived an unconventional life. His passion and talent was to build, repair, and renovate homes and vehicles. Blane was quick with a joke, a pair of jumper cables, and baiting a hook.

Blane enlisted in the USMC after high school and was stationed in Alaska and Japan during his years of service. He returned to North Dakota for ten years before moving to Minnesota.

He is survived by his Father, Louie Ding, Jr. Bismarck; sisters Bianca (John) Deloreschild, Mandan; and Belinda Jans, Harvey; nieces and nephews Andy, Alicen, Glenda, Josh and Leah. Great nieces and nephew Ashlin, Chance, and Aurora, and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Delores, step-mother Sandy, and brother Blake.

A service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery 1825 46th St, Mandan, ND 58554. Following the service the family invites you to join them at Zion Lutheran Church 413 E Ave D, Bismarck, ND 58501 for fellowship and refreshments.