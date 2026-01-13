SARTELL (WJON News) -- Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell is being sold.

They say the current ownership group has entered into a pending sale agreement with a local investor group committed to the long-term stewardship and enhancement of the property.

The final closing of the transaction is expected in early April.

Blackberry Ridge says it is making the announcement now to provide clarity and confidence to its members, league players, tournament partners, and the individuals and organizations with weddings and events scheduled in 2026 and beyond.

A detailed, phased capital improvement plan will be announced following the sale.

During the transition period, the buyer group plans to work with the existing team on a series of limited-run events and experiences that highlight local chefs, beverage partners, and area businesses.