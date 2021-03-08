Bike Trail Concept Plans Continue for Sauk River Regional Park

SARTELL -- The planning stage for improvements to a Sartell park is nearly complete.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will be updated on the concept plans to redevelop Sauk River Regional Park.

The plans include creating a fat tire bike trail system, adding a paved trail from the parking lot to the swimming beach, building a plaza with some shade structures near the beach and updated signage.

The city has $450,000 in DNR grant money and $500,000 of state bonding money they need to use for the improvements to the park.

If the city council likes the proposed bike trail design, they could go out for bids this summer with hopes of starting construction in the fall.

SEH is also working on designs for the paved trail and plaza. Should the council support the plans, bids for the project could also go out this summer, with construction potentially starting in the fall and being completed next spring.

City officials have been looking at redeveloping the park for several years and feel this project will be an incredible amenity for the area.

Sauk River Regional Park is located behind Sam's Club.