ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With a monster storm heading into Minnesota over the next few days, the National Weather Service is predicting we could see some very impressive snowfall totals by the time it is over.

When it comes to snowfall totals from one storm system, we've already had two of the top 20 this winter with the pending snowstorm likely to be the third one.

The snowstorm we had on January 3rd through the 5th, 2023 produced 13.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud ranking it as the 13th biggest snowstorm on record.

The snowstorm we had on December 13th through the 17th, 2022 had 12.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud ranking it as the 20th biggest snowstorm on record.

The top 10 biggest snowstorms on record in St. Cloud:

#1). 36" - April 1893

#2). 32" - March 1896

#3). 21.7" - March 1965

#4). 18.3" - February 1951

#5). 17.7" - March 1965

#6). 17.7" - March 1985

#7). 16.8" - November 1985

#8). 16.4" - January 1975

#9). 16.3" - November 1940

10). 15.0" - November 1911

10). 15.0" - March 2002

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

With the latest forecast (as of Tuesday morning) calling for snow totals in St. Cloud to surpass 15 inches, this storm cracking the Top 10 seems pretty likely.

As for the snowfall totals for the winter months of December, January, and February, St. Cloud has had about 42.5 inches of snow so far. That makes this already the 9th snowiest winter on record. The all-time snowiest winter (Dec., Jan., Feb) on record is 55.1 inches of snow in 1968 - 1969. We may shatter that record by the end of this week.

For the entire season, St. Cloud has had about 47.7 inches of snow so far. We have to get up to 66.9 inches of snow to crack the top 10. But of course, there is a lot of winter season left with the whole month of March to come.

READ RELATED ARTICLES