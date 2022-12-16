Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday.

St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.

We would need to get another three inches of snow to crack the top 10 snowiest Decembers on record.

Get our free mobile app

The highest snow totals are along the north shore and on the iron range where many cities have reported over two feet of snow including Finland with 29 inches, Two Harbors with 28.2 inches, Duluth with 27 inches, Hermantown with 24.2 inches, and Chisholm with 24 inches.

Expect those numbers to go even higher when updated snow totals come out Friday.