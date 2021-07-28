Bigfoot Sighting Two Hours North of St. Cloud Monday Night

Minnesota had a reported bigfoot sighting on Monday, July 26th, 2021.

The Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team is a group of like-minded individuals that work together in proving the existence of Sasquatch/Bigfoot. They have been featured on Animal Planet's Finding Bigfoot, and even host an annual conference for people to gather and share information on bigfoot in Minnesota.

On Monday, July 26th the team was notified of a possible bigfoot sighting in Remer, Minnesota, which just so happens to be the town that claims to be home of the creature:

New Bigfoot sighting outside of Remer MN last night 7/26/21 about 9:15 p.m. road crossing driver was heading east creature was seen in the middle of the road and went North driver got approximately 300 to 400 yards away before it moved to the north. 10 ft tall the semi truck driver said and black.

Sunset is around 8:50 pm this time of year, so there would still be enough daylight to spot a creature, but 300-400 yards is a long way out. If something appeared to be 10 feet tall from that distance it must have been huge. This is just the most recent sighting in an area that could be considered a bigfoot hot spot in the state.

One of the most notorious sightings from the area in recent years was a trail cam photo from October 2009. Tim Kedrowski thought the picture taken on his hunting land north of Remer was a buddy messing with him, but after checking found that no one even knew where that camera had been set up. This 2009 sighting wasn't the only one in the area. Cass County has had multiple sightings over the years according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. So was bigfoot hanging around the town that claims to be its home this week? I'll let you be the judge.

