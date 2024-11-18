Get Ready For Blockbuster Fun: Must-See Films In Central Minnesota Theaters

Get Ready For Blockbuster Fun: Must-See Films In Central Minnesota Theaters

(From Left: Amazon MGM Studios/Paramount Pictures/Universal Pictures)

It's going to be a big weekend for movie theaters in Central Minnesota with the openings of Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," the movie version of the Broadway hit "Wicked" -- as well as the second weekend of the 'Santa-got-kidnapped' movie "Red One."

 

GLADIATOR II (Rated R)

A sequel to 2000's "Gladiator," Maximus and Lucilla's son -- "Luscius" -- becomes a gladiator who seeks revenge against a Roman general who invades his home. (Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington are among the stars.)

 

 

SHOWTIMES:

Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring:

THURS, Nov 21 -- 6:30 pm
FRI, Nov 22 -- 11:15 am, 3:30 pm, 6:25, 9:20
SAT, Nov 23 -- 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, 6:00, 9:00
SUN, Nov 24 -- 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, 6:00

 

Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park:

THURS, Nov 21 -- 2:30, 3:30, 6:00, 6:40, 7:00, 9:30, 10:00
FRI, Nov 22 -- 9:00 am, 9:30, 12:15 pm, 12:45, 3:30, 4:00, 7:00, 7:30, 10:30
SAT, Nov 23 -- 9:00 am, 11:00, 12:15 pm, 2:30, 3:30, 6:00, 7:00, 9:30, 10:30
SUN, Nov 24 -- 9:00 am, 11:00, 12:15 pm, 2:30, 3:30, 6:00, 7:00, 9:30, 10:30

 

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

WICKED (Rated PG)

Jon Chu's elaborate reimagining of the Broadway musical follows the green girl-turned wicked witch Elphaba, the pretty-in-pink turned good witch Galinda/Glinda and their journey to meet the Wizard. (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are among the stars.)

 

 

SHOWTIMES:

Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring:

THURS, Nov 21 -- 6:20 pm
FRI, Nov 22 -- 11:30 am, 3:30 pm, 6:00, 9:00
SAT, Nov 23 -- 11:15 am, 2:30 pm, 4:00, 6:15, 9:15
SUN, Nov 24 -- 10:45 am, 1:10 pm, 4:00, 6:30

 

Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park:

WED, Nov 20 -- EARLY ACCESS SCREENINGS -- 6:00 pm, 7:00
THURS, Nov 21 -- 2:40 pm, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, 6:10, 6:30, 6:50, 7:20, 9:40, 10:00
FRI, Nov 22 -- 9:10 am, 11:00, 11:20, 11:40, 12:40 pm, 2:30, 2:50, 3:10, 4:10, 6:00, 6:20, 6:40, 7:40, 9:30, 9:50, 10:10
SAT, Nov 23 -- 9:10 am, 11:00, 11:20, 11:40, 12:40 pm, 2:30, 2:50, 3:10, 4:10, 6:00, 6:20, 6:40, 7:40, 9:30, 9:50, 10:10
SUN, Nov 24 -- 9:10 am, 11:00, 11:20, 11:40, 12:40 pm, 2:30, 2:50, 3:10, 4:10, 6:00, 6:20, 6:40, 7:40, 9:30, 9:50, 10:10

 

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

RED ONE (Rated PG-13)

North Pole security and a hacker join forces to find a kidnapped Santa Claus. (Duwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons star.)

 

 

SHOWTIMES:

Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring:

THURS, Nov 21 -- 4:00 pm, 6:15
FRI, Nov 22 -- 11:15 am, 1:45 pm, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15
SAT, Nov 23 -- 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 9:00 pm
SUN, Nov 24 -- 11:15 am, 1:45 pm, 4:15, 6:45

 

Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park:

THURS, Nov 21 -- 1:00 pm, 2:00, 3:00, 6:30, 9:30
FRI, Nov 22 -- 9:15 am, 12:15 pm, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
SAT, Nov 23 -- 1:00 pm, 4:20, 7:15, 10:15
SUN, Nov 24 -- 9;15 am, 12:5 pm, 3;15, 6:15, 9:15

 

 

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born

To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Movies
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON