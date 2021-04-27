Big Lake Schools Release Statement After Promposal Goes Viral

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake School District is responding to a controversial "promposal" that has been shared widely on social media.

The post includes a picture of two young people holding a sign referencing black people, saying "If I were black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking you."

The district has released the following statement,

Earlier today, the Big Lake School District was made aware of a “promposal” post on Facebook that reportedly involved students using a racial comment. The School District is taking this report very seriously and is in the process of investigating this matter.

We will be evaluating it under any and all applicable School District policies and will take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to address the situation.

Due to state and federal data privacy laws, the School District is prohibited from sharing more information about this matter with the public about the specifics of this incident and the students involved.

Big Lake Schools does not condone racism, in any form. Our school has been committed to implementing the Hornet Way, as a way to develop and guide our students’ character and actions. The Hornet Way teaches the values of respect, honesty, kindness, responsibility, and fairness.

We believe those values extend to all aspects of our school community. The School District also is committed to ensuring that all students and staff are treated equally and can attend school and report to work in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Our expectations are high and we expect compliance by all.

