The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.

The St. Cloud Police department is reporting a couple of stolen vehicles and burglaries. On the 1500 block of 9th avenue south a 2012 black Ford Fusion as stolen...Minnesota license EJB 501. On the 300 block of 6th avenue south a white Hyundai Sonata was stolen...Minnesota license DEP 237. Mages says this vehicle has a large dent on the passenger side. On the 300 block of 3rd avenue south a 2016 white Dodge Caravan was stolen with Minnesota license FZY 619. On the 2800 block of Division Street West a 2015 silver Ford Escape was stolen with Minnesota license AVM 798.

The burglaries in St. Cloud reported include one on the 800 block of 33rd Street South where a suspect cut through a fence of a business and stole some items. The other on the 2900 block of County Road 74 where items were taken from a residence.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.