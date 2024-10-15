Big Lake Man Dies in Sherburne County Crash Tuesday Morning

HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A southeast St. Cloud crash killed a Big Lake man Tuesday morning.

It happened on eastbound Highway 10 at Lincoln Avenue Southeast just before 7:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 75-year-old John Sands was westbound on Highway 10, turning left onto Lincoln Avenue when he was struck by a full-size pickup heading eastbound on Highway 10.

Sands was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 48-year-old Kevin Lenzen of St. Cloud suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

