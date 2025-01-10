Big Increase in Flu Activity, 14 Deaths

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a big spike in flu activity in the new year.

The latest update shows there were 14 more flu-related deaths the week ending January 4th for a total of 23 this season.

The report says 722 patients were hospitalized with influenza complications. Most of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities metro. Eight long-term care facilities and one school had outbreaks last week.

State health officials were predicting an increase in flu activity after the holidays.

