(THE WHITE HOUSE) -- Two Minnesota-grown turkeys -- "Peach" and "Blossom" -- have been spared from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

President Joe Biden in ceremonies Monday pardoned "Peach" -- the National Turkey -- and its spare "Blossom" to live a life of relative luxury back here in the Gopher State.

Even as the President was making remarks, the turkeys made their presence known, gobbling and interrupting -- and frankly, upstaging -- the President's remarks. (The pardoning ceremony video can be seen at the end of this article.)

The turkeys are 17-weeks-old and raised in Northfield, Minnesota by National Turkey Federation President John Zimmerman and his family.

PARDONING THE 2024 TURKEYS

Biden told White House guests that "Peach" -- weighing in at 41-pounds -- was born at the Zimmerman farm in July. The president joked Peach loves to eat tator tot hotdish and he cross-country skis. And "the real dream he has is to see the Northern Lights."

According to Biden, he lives by the motto, "Keep calm and gobble on."

The President says "Blossom" weighs 40 pounds, loves to eat cheese curds and watch boxing. Biden says "Blossom" dreams of visiting each one of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes and lives by the motto, “No fowl play, just Minnesota nice.”

According to the President, the birds just took a two-day roadtrip from Minnesota to the White House. That is some 1,100 miles over 16.5 hours on the road.

Now that the turkeys have their Presidential clemency, they'll live out their days as educational ambassadors at Farmamerica, Minnesota's center for agricultural interpretation in Waseca.

attachment-Biden-Zimmermans-Turkey--GettyImages National Turkey Federation President John Zimmerman and his 9-year-old son, Grant, appear with the National Turkey "Peach" and President Joe Biden at the Presentation of the National Turkey and Pardon Ceremony at the White House on November 25, 2024. (PHOTO: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) loading...

PEACH AND BLOSSOM -- MINNESOTA-GROWN

Zimmerman and his 9-year-old son, Grant, were at the White House Rose Garden for the pardoning ceremony. John Zimmerman told reporters Sunday the birds were trained to be calm in a city environment -- including cameras clicking away and noises from all those people and the President at the pardoning.

Zimmerman told reporters his son and neighborhood kids introduced the turkeys to all sorts of music and noises to help them "feel comfortable and ready for the big event at the White House."

THE PRESIDENTIAL TURKEY PARDON TRADITION

The turkey pardoning ceremony is an annual event at Thanksgiving time. The birds -- the main turkey and a back-up, just in case -- are given fun names. Recently, the American public has picked the names of the National Turkey and its back-up in online voting hosted by the White House website. You can read more about the historical tradition from White House Historical Association.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the most recent turkeys to be pardoned:

(Turkeys raised in Minnesota are noted.)

BIDEN TURKEYS

2024 -- Peach and Blossom (Northfield, MN)

2023 -- Liberty and Bell (Willmar, MN)

2022 -- Chocolate and Chip

2021 -- Peanut Butter and Jelly

TRUMP TURKEYS

2020 -- Corn and Cob

2019 -- Butter and Bread

2018 -- Peas and Carrots

2017 -- Drumstick and Wishbone (Alexandria, MN)

OBAMA TURKEYS

2016 -- Tater and Tot

2015 -- Abe and Honest

2014 -- Cheese and Mac

2013 -- Popcorn and Caramel (Badger, MN)

2012 -- Cobbler and Gobbler

2011 -- Liberty and Peace (Willmar, MN)

2010 -- Apple and Cider

2009 -- Courage and Carolina

BUSH (43) TURKEYS

2008 -- Pumpkin and Pecan

2007 -- May and Flower

2006 -- Flyer and Fryer

2005 -- Marshmallow and Yam (Henning, MN)

2004 -- Biscuits and Gravy

2003 -- Stars and Stripes

2002 -- Katie and Zack

2001 -- Liberty and Freedom

CLINTON TURKEYS

2000 -- Jerry the Turkey and unnamed backup

1999 -- Harry the Turkey

1998 -- Unnamed

1997 -- Unnamed

1996 -- Carl

1994 -- Tom

1993 -- Unnamed (Willmar, MN)

REAGAN TURKEYS

1988 -- Woody (presented, but not officially "pardoned")

1987 -- Charlie (first "pardoned" turkey)